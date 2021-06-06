When was Stone Cold Steve Austin's last match?

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest names in the wrestling world. Sometimes credited for almost single-handedly turning around WWE's fortunes in the Attitude Era, Stone Cold became a household name in the late-90s.

In his career, Stone Cold had legendary matches with The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Bret Hart, among many other legends. His greatest feud came against Vince McMahon's wrestling persona — Mr. McMahon.

The sound of glass shattering as his entrance theme played was synonymous with fans rising to their feet to greet their hero.

However, every good thing must come to an end. Although immortal in the fans' hearts, the time came for Stone Cold to retire and he had to hang up his wrestling boots once and for all.

When was Stone Cold's last match?

Stone Cold vs The Rock

Stone Cold's last match was against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX. The two battled for the final time in their careers in one of the best matches of the night. As always, when the two met in the ring, the atmosphere was electric.

The Rock vs Stone Cold WrestleMania XIX. The other two Mania matches they had were great, but this one felt like Rock needed to beat Austin since he lost twice. It was also The Texas Rattlesnake's last WWE match and The Rock and himself respected each other after Rock won. pic.twitter.com/MN7q087D8B — Julian B Ganier (@Megatronnexus) June 4, 2021

The Rock worked on Austin's leg throughout the match and applied the Sharpshooter on him. The Rock mocked and taunted Stone Cold throughout the match, but Austin came back with a Stone Cold Stunner.

Unfortunately, The Rock survived and hit Austin with a People's Elbow and three Rock Bottoms before winning the match.

What happened after Stone Cold's last match?

Although Stone Cold retired after WrestleMania XIX, he continued to appear in a non-wrestling role on a weekly basis. He was kayfabe fired on the RAW after WrestleMania and was later brought back as co-general manager alongside Bischoff.

Unfortunately, his injuries were legitimate. The injury he sustained against Owen Hart at the 1997 SummerSlam event returned to haunt him, making it impossible for him to compete in the ring.

You say Mankind vs. Undertaker in Hell in a Cell, I say Stone Cold vs. Eric Bischoff in Hog Pen Fun. #BadBlood #wwe03 pic.twitter.com/swsuIDuQ06 — Jus🏆in (@Justin_SofOK) September 23, 2020

He would take part in a Redneck Triathlon segment with Eric Bischoff, and would much later compete against JBL in a beer-drinking contest. Other than this, Stone Cold often made guest appearances and was even the guest referee in different matches.

Edited by Arjun