When superstar tried to pull out of facing Goldberg at short notice – but WWE said no

Goldberg is one of the most believable WWE Superstars of all time. However, even the WCW legend's most loyal supporters must admit that he is not on the same in-ring level as many of his co-workers.

In 2003, Goldberg joined WWE two years after Vince McMahon bought WCW. The Rock, who had already launched his Hollywood career by that point, recommended the former American footballer to McMahon.

The Great One was so convinced of the former WCW star's abilities that he wanted to share the ring with him. But, as WWE executive Bruce Prichard recalled on a 2018 episode of his Something to Wrestle With podcast, their storyline did not begin well:

"I think it was two weeks, three weeks into this. Rock, who begged us to bring Goldberg in, comes to us and says, 'Hey, I got an idea. I've been watching the little guy with the mask (…) Rey Mysterio, is that his name? Holy s**t, man, we could tear it up! How about we just slide Rey into the match, I do something with Rey? That'll be a great f***ing match.'"

The Rock allegedly began having doubts in the build-up to their match at Backlash 2003. A parking lot segment on RAW was particularly memorable, largely due to the two-time Universal Champion running in the wrong direction during a backstage chase.

Prichard added that The Rock was serious about facing Rey Mysterio instead, but the Hollywood movie star did not get his way:

"'What do we do with Goldberg, Rock?' (…) 'Erm, I don't know, but me and Rey could have a hell of a match.' So, two weeks in, Rock was bailing on him and just like going, 'Oh man, I'm just terrified of this match.'"

Prichard was "chewed out" by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon over the disastrous parking lot incident. The segment also featured a botched moment where a car failed to start.

What happened when Goldberg vs. The Rock took place in WWE?

After a four-week build, Goldberg defeated The Rock at Backlash 2003 in their only ever match against each other. The 15-minute contest ended with the debuting superstar securing the win after landing two spears and a Jackhammer.

WWE fans had to wait nine years for The Rock to compete in another one-on-one match. The People's Champion finally returned to singles action in 2012 when he beat John Cena at WrestleMania 28.

Goldberg, meanwhile, left WWE after his one-year contract expired. He returned to the company as a part-time superstar in 2016 after a 12-year absence.

Do you think Rey Mysterio vs. The Rock would have been a better match at Backlash 2003? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

