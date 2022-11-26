When The Undertaker's unexpected announcement left Vince McMahon speechless

The Undertaker once made Vince McMahon's worst nightmare come true when he challenged him to a Buried Alive match at Survivor Series 2003.

At No Mercy 2003, Vince McMahon interfered in a Biker Chain match between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar that was contested for the WWE title. This led to Lesnar retaining his title belt. On the October 23, 2003 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Undertaker defeated Lesnar and Big Show in a Handicap match despite Paul Heyman's efforts to make sure he didn't win. As per the stipulation of the match, The Undertaker could choose to face anyone at any WWE event.

The closing segment of SmackDown saw Vince taunting The Phenom and asking him to reveal the match that he wanted. To a loud pop from the audience, The Undertaker stated that he wanted to compete in a Buried Alive match at Survivor Series 2003. In response, McMahon announced that Brock Lesnar would bury The Undertaker alive at the mega event.

The Undertaker corrected McMahon and explained that the then-WWE Chairman would be his opponent at Survivor Series, not Lesnar. The show ended with The Undertaker laughing uncontrollably at a speechless McMahon.

Vince McMahon was brutalized by The Undertaker at Survivor Series

The 12-minute Buried Alive match at Survivor Series 2003 saw McMahon receiving the worst beating of his WWE career. The Undertaker left McMahon in a pool of his own blood and prepared to bury him alive.

In a massive twist, Kane (who was a RAW-exclusive superstar at the time) appeared out of nowhere and attacked The Undertaker. Kane threw his brother in the grave and McMahon filled it with dirt, thus winning the match in a major upset.

Kane's actions had serious consequences as The Undertaker kept hounding him on the road to WrestleMania XX. At The Show of Shows, The Undertaker made his long-anticipated return to WWE and took on Kane in a singles match. It didn't take long for The Deadman to dispose of his brother.

Do you recall watching The Undertaker and Vince McMahon's incredibly personal feud back in 2003? What was your initial reaction to The Undertaker choosing McMahon as his Survivor Series opponent?

