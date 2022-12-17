When Triple H fired two WWE Superstars on RAW after they sabotaged a huge main event

A decade before Triple H became WWE's real-life creative figurehead, he laid down the law as the company's top on-screen decision-maker.

During that time, one of The Game's most memorable moments came when he fired The Miz and R-Truth on the September 19, 2011, episode of RAW. The former tag team partners lost to CM Punk and John Cena in the main event, prompting their storyline boss to appear on stage.

The 14-time world champion congratulated his rival at the time, CM Punk, before turning his attention to The Miz and R-Truth:

"Sorry to interrupt the celebration, guys, I am," Triple H said. "Punk, good match. Miz, Truth, you're fired." [0:18 – 0:32]

The Miz and R-Truth, known as The Awesome Truth, immediately rushed backstage to attack their boss. The rest of the locker room intervened and threw the villainous superstars out of the arena.

Why did Triple H fire The Miz and R-Truth?

At Night of Champions 2011, Triple H defeated CM Punk in a No Disqualification match in the main event. The Miz and R-Truth took full advantage of the stipulation by interfering in the 24-minute contest. They targeted both competitors, as well as the referee, in an attempt to sabotage the match.

Their actions infuriated The Game, who decided to fire the duo after their loss on RAW the following night.

Today In WWE History @TodayInWWEHist1 On RAW from Cleveland on September 19, 2011 CM Punk & John Cena def. Awesome Truth. Truth and Miz were then Fired by Triple H On RAW from Cleveland on September 19, 2011 CM Punk & John Cena def. Awesome Truth. Truth and Miz were then Fired by Triple H https://t.co/KMRSrihhlo

Two weeks after their firing, The Awesome Truth returned at Hell in a Cell 2011. They emerged from under the ring after Alberto Del Rio's win over CM Punk and John Cena. The storyline development resulted in them being arrested at the end of the event.

Shortly thereafter, John Laurinaitis replaced The King of Kings as the General Manager of both RAW and SmackDown. He gave The Miz and R-Truth their jobs back on the October 10, 2011, episode of RAW.

Do you have any memories of The Miz and R-Truth's WWE RAW firing storyline from 2011? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes