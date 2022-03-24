Veer Mahaan has become one of the craziest memes in the pro-wrestling world. WWE has been advertising his return for months now but fans haven't gotten to see him yet.

Everyone knows that Veer is coming soon. But if you're interested in the exact date of his return, we've got you covered.

When is Veer Mahaan coming to RAW?

The company has made it official that he will come to RAW on April 4, 2022. There are no hints as to how the company plans to use him once he finally arrives. Looking at the advertisements, it seems like Veer will have a similar gimmick to his former ally, Jinder Mahal.

A brief history of Veer Mahaan in WWE

Veer Mahaan was officially signed by the company in 2018 as Rinku Singh. He made his televised debut in March, where he and his partner, Saurav Gurjar, attacked Matt Riddle.

At the time, Riddle was one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Pete Dunne (now known as Butch on SmackDown). The team began to get some push and was named "Indus Sher." The name means "Indian Tigers". Malcolm Bivens was assigned as their on-screen manager.

In May 2018, Rinku Singh was given the ring name Veer and aligned himself with Jinder Mahal and Shanky. The three would represent their nation through their on-screen gimmick.

Veer and Shanky also played a significant role in Jinder Mahal's rivalry with Drew McIntyre in 2021. In the 2021, Mahal and Shanky were drafted to SmackDown while Veer stayed on RAW. Ever since, the company has been building towards his RAW debut. His vignettes are displayed frequently, with his aggression being showcased in some clippings.

On April 4, 2022, he will finally make his debut for the red brand and hopefully, the promotion has planned promising feuds for the former NXT Superstar.

Are you excited to see Veer on RAW? Give your thoughts in comments below!

