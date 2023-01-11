When did Vince McMahon's wife Linda McMahon exit WWE?

Vince McMahon may be the most controversial person in the sports-entertainment industry today. Six months after misconduct allegations forced the 77-year-old into retirement, McMahon returned earlier this week to become the Executive Chairman of WWE.

The boss' contentious return to power has sparked a charged debate on social media. Immediate effects include his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, resigning as the co-CEO of the multinational corporation and murmurs of the promotion being sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Amid Stephanie's abrupt departure and speculation of the company becoming private, the McMahon family has made headlines all across the globe. Triple H's status as the Chief Content Officer remains unclear, but fans will hope that he retains control in light of his tremendous performance in Vince McMahon's absence.

Furthermore, Shane McMahon has virtually disappeared from the wrestling business following his unceremonious release after Royal Rumble 2022. That leaves us with Linda McMahon, wife of Mr. McMahon.

Like her son Shane, Linda is no longer affiliated with the global wrestling promotion. However, this doesn't take away from her esteemed contribution to the business. Alongside her husband, the 74-year-old politician helped WWE grow from a small company to a large, multinational industrial giant we all love and cherish today.

Vince McMahon's wife played an active managerial role in WWE for 29 years as President and co-Chairman. In addition to her corporate responsibilities, Linda McMahon also participated in several storylines during the Attitude Era, most notably an on-screen feud with her husband. However, she distanced herself from television and resigned in 2009.

Vince McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon, is a successful politician

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Linda McMahon asked about Vince "retiring".



The way she dodged the Hush Money question. No shame. Linda McMahon asked about Vince "retiring".The way she dodged the Hush Money question. No shame. https://t.co/lxolACqr8e

The primary motive for her departure from WWE was to devote her energy to the world of politics. Linda McMahon ran unsuccessfully twice for a seat in the Senate, once in 2009 and then again in 2012. Despite these failures, she reached the height of her political career in December 2016.

Former US President Donald Trump - a close friend of the McMahon Family who made several appearances for the company - named Vince McMahon's wife as the new Administrator of the Small Business Administration, a position she later resigned from years later. Linda McMahon was also a generous donor in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

As such, owing to an active political career, the matriarch of The McMahon Family has remained aloof from professional wrestling. Following the hush-money scandal that implicated Vince McMahon, it was revealed that the two had separated but weren't technically divorced. The former member of Trump's Cabinet also had an interesting take on her husband's retirement.

