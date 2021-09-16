When was the last time Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced each other?

It's been a while since Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced each other. While WWE fans are pretty excited about another match between The Tribal Chief and The Beast, let's look back on the last time these two men faced each other.

The last match between these titans took place way back in 2018. Then-WWE Universal Champion Lesnar defended his title against Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam.

Despite being a little over 6 minutes, the match was a chaotic explosion that kept fans interested from start to finish. Before the match could even begin, Braun Strowman came storming into the ring and announced that he would be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the winner.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar right before their clash at SummerSlam 2018

The second the bell rang, Roman Reigns went on the attack to knock Lesnar off as quickly as possible with three Superman punches and spears. Lesnar responded with a series of German suplexes and would eventually take out Strowman himself with an F-5.

The match marked the first time that Roman Reigns had defeated Brock Lesnar one-on-one and Reigns' first Universal Championship reign.

What's next for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar?

As the latest episode of SmackDown from Madison Square Garden showed, Lesnar has returned to the WWE with only one goal in mind, taking the Universal Championship away from Reigns.

As of now, there is no confirmed match between Lesnar and Reigns. The Tribal Chief is staying laser-focused on his upcoming bout with "Demon" Finn Bálor at Extreme Rules.

When will Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face-off again? Based on multiple outlets, including Bleacher Report, fans may have to wait until later in the fall.

Who do you think will win if these two face each other again!? Sound off in the comments section!

