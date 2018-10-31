WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in US and India

Crown Jewel is a WWE PPV event that will be taking place in Saudi Arabia after the success of the Greatest Royal Rumble. The show will feature the in-ring return of Shawn Michaels after 8 years when he teams with Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane.

Major titles will be on the line, including the Universal Championship where Braun Strowman will take on Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal Championship.

AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe and we will see the first ever WWE World Cup tournament take place.

Below you will find the current match card for Crown Jewel 2018 along with where to watch Crown Jewel 2018, and other details about Crown Jewel live stream information and Crown Jewel full show:

Crown Jewel 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Day and Date: Friday, November 2nd, 2018.

Start Time: Main show: 12PM EsT

The current card for Crown Jewel 2018 includes:

WWE Championship

AJ Styles(c) vs Samoa Joe

Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bar(c) vs The New Day

Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs The Undertaker and Kane

WWE World Cup bracket matches:

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley & Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler (RAW Side) Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz & Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton (SmackDown Side)

Where to watch Crown Jewel 2018

The show will be aired live on WWE network, which you can get for free if you are a new subscriber.

How and Where to watch Crown Jewel 2018 live In India

Channel: Ten 1 and Ten HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Date: Friday, 2nd November 2018.

Start time: The WWE Crown Jewel 2018 begins at 9:30 PM

The show will also live stream on Sony Liv App and Website and WWE Network.