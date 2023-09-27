When will Becky Lynch's memoir be released? Availability and more disclosed

Over the years, Becky Lynch has had a fruitful run with WWE. While Lynch was not able to win the NXT Championship early in her career, she proved herself on the main roster, and became an eight-time WWE Women's Champion. Recently, the Irish wrestler also won her first-ever NXT Women's Championship, by beating Tiffany Stratton.

To sum up, Lynch has had a career worth documenting. And to the delight of her fans, the same will be happening. On March 26th, 2024, a 288-page long memoir about The Man will be released. The memoir will be titled, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl."

As per the description, the 288-long page book will detail Rebecca Quin, aka Becky Lynch's childhood among many other things. While the memoir will detail Lynch's ways of making her mother worried, it will also educate fans about how Lynch walked the path a few walk, by pursuing a career in wrestling.

Overall, as per the description, the memoir "offers a raw, personal, and honest depiction of the complex woman behind the character Rebecca Quin plays on TV." Given Lynch is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE, her memoir is expected to be a huge success when it releases.

Becky Lynch has a new challenger rising on the blocks

Last week on RAW, Becky Lynch issued an open challenge for her NXT Women's Championship. While Lynch expected someone from the next-gen to answer the call, it was Natalya, a seasoned veteran, who challenged the champion. Initially, The Man showed hesitation, but eventually, she defeated Natalya.

This week on RAW, Lynch had a backstage segment with Tegan Nox. During the segment, Nox mentioned she was going to answer Lynch's challenge last week. But, out of respect for Natalya's veteran status, she decided to let the opportunity slide.

Later on RAW, Tegan Nox spoke with Adam Pearce and demanded a NXT Women's Championship title shot. However, Natalya interrupted their conversation, and demanded a rematch. This led to an argument between Natalya and Nox, which led to Adam Pearce booking a No. 1 contender match between the two.

In what was a back-and-forth between the two women, Nox was able to register a victory over the veteran. The 28-year-old will now face the winner of the match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy. It will be interesting to see whether Nox can win the title.

