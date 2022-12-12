When will Brock Lesnar return to the WWE?

Brock Lesnar got his revenge on Bobby Lashley, defeating him at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Since then, The Beast hasn't been seen on WWE TV. With the company going towards the business end of its season, When will The Beast return? is a question on everyone's mind.

While nothing is confirmed on WWE TV, Brock Lesnar has been advertised for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this coming January. It is yet to be seen if The Beast will enter the Rumble or if he will re-ignite his rivalry with 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley.

At last year's Royal Rumble, Lesnar lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley, thanks to Roman Reigns. Later that night, he entered the Rumble at number 30 and won the match.

Lesnar's chances of entering the Rumble are less compared to the chances of him restarting his rivalry with Lashley again. Both superstars are at one win each, and the decider could take place at the Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE may have found Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 opponent

WrestleMania 39 is just a few months away, and the planning for the biggest event in the pro wrestling industry has possibly started. A show of that magnitude and reach, not having a big star like Brock Lesnar when he is available, is just not possible.

According to the latest report by Wrestling News, Lesnar vs. GUNTHER has been listed a match internally.

"After asking someone who is familiar with the creative plans, WrestlingNews.co was told that Lesnar vs. GUNTHER is one of the matches listed internally for the show. GUNTHER has talked about wanting the match because he feels that a match with Lesnar would present the biggest possible challenge for him."

In a recent interview, The Ring General also revealed that he is a fan of Lesnar and he would like to face The Beast.

"If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment," GUNTHER said. "When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment."

GUNTHER has been dominant since making his main roster debut in June 2022. As far as the Intercontinental Championship goes, there is no real threat to the Ring General. While the match at WrestleMania 39 may not be for the former NXT UK Champion, Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER is definitely a match that elevates the latter's career.

