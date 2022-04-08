Lacey Evans has been absent from WWE programming since February 2021 due to being away on maternity leave. The Sassy Southern Belle and her husband welcomed a new baby girl into their family on October 16, 2021.

Many fans have been wondering when the former Marines military police officer will make her return to the ring. As it stands, she was not drafted in the 2021 WWE Draft so she is currently not assigned to either RAW, SmackDown or NXT 2.0.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Can't wait to see Lacey Evans make her return! Can't wait to see Lacey Evans make her return! https://t.co/jAw5L7M9hU

So when will Lacey Evans return to WWE?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted that Lacey Evans is reported to be attending SmackDown this Friday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While it has been stated that she will be in attendance, there is no word if that means she will be making an on-screen return.

Evans last wrestled for the company on an episode of RAW in February 2021 inside The Thunderdome. She teamed up with Peyton Royce against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Despite the reports, The Sassy Southern Belle has denied that she will be in attendance for the blue brand show. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption:

"At my local home town coffee shop…..I don’t know what the hell yall are talking about. #5Months #PostPartum #Lowcountry #SouthernMama #FitMama #Busy&Beautiful"

We know stars are known to troll the fans, especially when it comes to big-time returns. This could be said for the post that Lacey made on Instagram, or it may be the case that her return appearance may not be happening just yet.

Lacey Evans suffered health issues during first pregnancy

Evans became a mother for the second time in October 2021, but her first pregnancy brought on some issues. She opened up to discuss the sensitive topic during her second pregnancy. Lacey Evans said in an interview with Spouse Angle Podcast:

"The good news is, I had gestational diabetes very bad with my first daughter and I’ve been going through a lot of tests with this pregnancy. I just found out that my thyroid, through diet, through mental physical discipline diet, I have not only fixed my thyroid on a level to where it’s high enough to where it gives me energy and I can keep going and be the mom my baby needs, but I do not have gestational diabetes like I thought I would, so I’m continuing to keep that going.''

Evans continued by stating that she's had a healthy pregnancy so far and that she's worked hard to make it as seamless as possible.

"It’s huge because it impacts not only my baby, but my life and this is hard and can be draining. Through hard work, discipline, eating right, working out every day, I have a healthy pregnancy thus far and don’t have gestational diabetes. Fingers crossed it’ll continue. If not, we’ll take the punches as they come." (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

No details have yet been released as to whether Evans had to "take the punches as they came" this time around. Everything seems to be going well for The Sassy Southern Belle's family, and a return to WWE in a prominent position could put the cherry on the cake.

