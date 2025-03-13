When will WWE legend Stephanie McMahon's ESPN show premiere? Release date, guests to appear and more

Stephanie McMahon was born into WWE. As a fourth-generation wrestling promoter from the McMahon Family, she began working in the company at the age of 13. With Vince McMahon as her father, she witnessed the promotion become a global sensation.

Recently, The Billion Dollar Princess was announced for a 10-episode series called Stephanie’s Places, an ESPN Original Series. In it, she will travel to various parts of America that helped shape some of the biggest names and careers in WWE.

The show will premiere on March 26, 2025. The list of episodes and guests has also been released.

Episode 1, March 26: The Return of CM Punk Episode 2, April 2: Cody Rhodes Takes Center Stage Episode 3, April 9: Rhea Ripley’s Rise Episode 4, April 16: Stone Cold Rides Again Episode 5, April 23: The Evolution of Charlotte Flair Episode 6, April 30: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Episode 7, May 7: Pat McAfee Can’t Be Stopped Episode 8, May 14: Digging Deep with Undertaker Episode 9, May 21: Triple H’s Perfect Entrance Episode 10, May 28: John Cena’s Final Round

The show is being produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in collaboration with WWE and ESPN. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday on ESPN+ and will be available to stream for Hulu and Disney+ bundle subscribers.

Here's what Stephanie McMahon and Peyton Manning had to say about the upcoming series

'Stephanie’s Places' will be an instant hit with fans. She has been a monumental figure for the Women's Division and the entire company and continues to represent WWE.

Stephanie McMahon explained how the wrestling juggernaut is entangled with her life. She will focus on conversations that showcase how superstars overcame adversity to become who they are today.

"WWE has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m looking forward to having viewers join me as we visit some of the most iconic stars of past and present, in places of meaning for them, and hear how they overcame adversity to become who they are today.”

Peyton Manning believes that Stephanie McMahon is the best person to narrate the stories of some of WWE's biggest past and present superstars.

