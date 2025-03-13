  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stephanie McMahon
  • When will WWE legend Stephanie McMahon's ESPN show premiere? Release date, guests to appear and more

When will WWE legend Stephanie McMahon's ESPN show premiere? Release date, guests to appear and more

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Mar 13, 2025 07:38 GMT
Stephanie McMahon has served as WWE
Stephanie McMahon has served as WWE's co-CEO and chairwoman. [Image Source: WWE.com]

Stephanie McMahon was born into WWE. As a fourth-generation wrestling promoter from the McMahon Family, she began working in the company at the age of 13. With Vince McMahon as her father, she witnessed the promotion become a global sensation.

Ad

Recently, The Billion Dollar Princess was announced for a 10-episode series called Stephanie’s Places, an ESPN Original Series. In it, she will travel to various parts of America that helped shape some of the biggest names and careers in WWE.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The show will premiere on March 26, 2025. The list of episodes and guests has also been released.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

  1. Episode 1, March 26: The Return of CM Punk
  2. Episode 2, April 2: Cody Rhodes Takes Center Stage
  3. Episode 3, April 9: Rhea Ripley’s Rise
  4. Episode 4, April 16: Stone Cold Rides Again
  5. Episode 5, April 23: The Evolution of Charlotte Flair
  6. Episode 6, April 30: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline
  7. Episode 7, May 7: Pat McAfee Can’t Be Stopped
  8. Episode 8, May 14: Digging Deep with Undertaker
  9. Episode 9, May 21: Triple H’s Perfect Entrance
  10. Episode 10, May 28: John Cena’s Final Round
Ad

The show is being produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in collaboration with WWE and ESPN. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday on ESPN+ and will be available to stream for Hulu and Disney+ bundle subscribers.

Here's what Stephanie McMahon and Peyton Manning had to say about the upcoming series

'Stephanie’s Places' will be an instant hit with fans. She has been a monumental figure for the Women's Division and the entire company and continues to represent WWE.

Ad

Stephanie McMahon explained how the wrestling juggernaut is entangled with her life. She will focus on conversations that showcase how superstars overcame adversity to become who they are today.

"WWE has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m looking forward to having viewers join me as we visit some of the most iconic stars of past and present, in places of meaning for them, and hear how they overcame adversity to become who they are today.”
Ad

Peyton Manning believes that Stephanie McMahon is the best person to narrate the stories of some of WWE's biggest past and present superstars.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी