WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be one of the biggest wrestling events of the calendar year. It will be more high-profile than every other premium live event apart from WrestleMania 39, and we are excited about it.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Detroit's Ford Field. The venue will host its first WWE event since WrestleMania in 2007. As such, it will be a big night for the people in Michigan.

If you are making plans for the biggest party of the summer and want to get tickets for it, we don't blame you one bit.

Tickets for WWE SummerSlam 2023 will go up on sale on Friday, April 14, 2023, via Ticketmaster.

Early bird ticket options are available for the show as well. These can be availed by registering for the pre-sale.

You can do so on the official WWE website by sharing your details, after which you will be given updates.

WWE's presentation of SummerSlam 2023

WWE @WWE @LoganPaul delivered on his promise to beat his onetime mentor, @mikethemiz , and he's still in shock after competing at #SummerSlam 2022. .@LoganPaul delivered on his promise to beat his onetime mentor, @mikethemiz, and he's still in shock after competing at #SummerSlam 2022. https://t.co/UtOfHuaKjv

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will no doubt be a blockbuster premium live event that the company will go all-out for. It will be a special night of wrestling with plenty of high-profile matches.

The show will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, making it the city's first WWE event since WrestleMania in 2007 and its first SummerSlam since 1993. As such, the good folks in Motor City have a good reason to mark their calendars.

WWE released a statement regarding the biggest party of the summer, stating they were thrilled to host the show in Michigan.

"We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE’s biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam’s long-awaited return to Michigan." [H/T HITC]

Last year's version of SummerSlam saw big moments like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns beating the tar out of each other, the returns of Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Logan Paul defeating The Miz, and much more.

This year's event has the bar set pretty high, and we hope it delivers on the expectations.

Poll : 0 votes