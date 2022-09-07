When is WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will be the fourth event under the banner and will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is in accordance with the company's ten-year partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This year's Crown Jewel will feature superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and maybe even NXT. If you want to book tickets for it, you may want to wait for a bit. The show's venue is yet to be announced, which means things are a little uncertain at the moment.

Naturally, fans want to know when the show is taking place so they can block their calendars. If you are searching for the answer to that question, we have it right here.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is set to take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022. It will be the eighth WWE event to be held in Saudi Arabia.

What can we expect from WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 could be a sleeper hit of a show. There are expectations heading into the event, most of them stemming from the previous edition held last year.

The highlight of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 was the critically-acclaimed Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Seth Rollins. They tore the house down and set incredibly high standards for the rest of their colleagues to live up to.

Some of them did, with Big E and Drew McIntyre wrestling a banger, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar delivering a good contest, and Goldberg and Bobby Lashley beating each other.

As such, we can expect good things from WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Heading into the show, WWE will try their best to bring in part-time attractions as they have over the years. We could see the likes of John Cena and Goldberg appear at the event to make it a must-watch.

Given the show is happening during the Survivor Series season, WWE will do its best to produce a great premium live event. Even if the arena isn't confirmed, you should look at ticket prices.

