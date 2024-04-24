When is WWE Draft 2024? Everything you need to know

The WWE Draft 2024 is on the horizon, and it marks one of the most exciting times of the year. The Stamford-based promotion will have the 18th edition of the Draft this month. The two-night extravaganza will shake up all the rosters, marking a fresh beginning for the superstars.

This year, the WWE Draft will start on Friday, April 26, on an episode of SmackDown and end April 29 edition of Monday Night RAW. The event will be live on both brands under Fox and USA Network, beginning this week with the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

While the first night of the WWE Draft 2024 will emanate from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, the second will air from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The two-night event will solidify a brand split, with superstars becoming exclusive to a particular roster.

RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will be eligible for WWE Draft 2024

This year's WWE Draft will likely see superstars from all three rosters, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. General Managers Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Ava will represent their respective brands and pick superstars for their rosters.

They might come to the stage to pick superstars for their respective brands. This will add a riveting flavor to the WWE Draft 2024, as Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Ava will look to stack their roster with top stars.

Potential Rules of the WWE Draft 2024

Keeping past WWE Drafts' rules in mind, here are some rules that could potentially be applied to both nights.

1. Friday Night SmackDown might have four rounds of the WWE Draft on Night One

2. Monday Night RAW might have six rounds of the WWE Draft on Night Two

3. For every three picks of RAW, SmackDown might be eligible to have two picks

4. Superstars could be picked from any brand for any rosters

5. Injured superstars might not be eligible to participate in the WWE Draft

6. Superstars from factions could be eligible to be picked individually

7. Current champions are eligible to be drafted to another brand

8. The picks from the Draft will come into effect from next week's episode of SmackDown

The upcoming WWE Draft has the potential to change the company's landscape, with top superstars moving to other rosters.