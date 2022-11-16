When a WWE fan tried to beat up Hulk Hogan in the ring: How did he react?

Hulk Hogan is one of the main reasons the pro wrestling industry is where it is today. One wouldn't be wrong in saying Hogan enjoyed God-like status in the 1980s. While several people liked The Hulkster, a few weren't big fans of him, with one incident resulting in something physical.

In an interview with Cheap Heat Productions podcast, former WWF/E superstar Mario Mancini revealed an intruder named Joseph D'Acquisto jumped over the guardrail and attacked Hulk Hogan while he was making his entrance.

Mancini added that Hulk Hogan and One Man Gang beat up D'Acquisto in their defense. Back in the days when the shows were pre-shot, The Immortal One had to go backstage and re-shoot his entrance.

"That guy jumped in the ring and tried to beat up Hogan, and George caught him and started kicking the s**t out of him, and Hogan turned around and joined him, just beat the hell out of the guy until security came," Mancini said. "Hogan came back, cut up another yellow shirt, put it on. Gang went back out to the ring and Hogan came back out to his music all over again." [35:29 – 35:57]

Hulk Hogan details the dual personalities of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan have been close for decades. Their partnership helped make pro wrestling a global phenomenon. However, just like all friends, their relationship has had its share of ups and downs.

In a recent interview with Jonathan Dwyer, Hulk Hogan revealed both sides of the former WWE CEO.

"There’s two Vince McMahons. The first Vince McMahon, on a personal level, would give you the shirt off his back (…) The other Vince McMahon is a businessman, and there’s nothing personal at all. It’s either good for him business-wise, or it’s not. There’s no attachment, there’s no ‘I feel sorry for the guy,” there’s no second chances, it’s cut-and-dry with Vince, so, on a personal level I love him to death, on a business level, I respect him. He’s a good guy. He really is. If you get to know Vince, he’s fun to be around.”

In many interviews, Vince McMahon has stated that he would never damage any personal relationship due to business-related differences. During his tenure as the company's chairman, many WWE Superstars left and re-joined, or some didn't even return. However, McMahon seemingly never had anything personal against anyone.

