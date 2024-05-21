When is WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024? Date, start time, live streaming and more

After WrestleMania 40, WWE went outside North America and hosted Backlash in France. On their trip to the European country, the promotion received a great response, and Backlash ended up being one of the best PLEs of the year to date. Similarly, for their next PLE, King and Queen of the Ring, the promotion will once again travel outside.

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring will be hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This event will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome, which has gained popularity for hosting some of the biggest sports events in the last few years. Here are some more details about WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024:

Event: WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Date : May 25, 2024

: May 25, 2024 Time : Saudi Arabia - 08:00 PM, USA: 01:00 PM ET, India: 10:30 PM ET

: Saudi Arabia - 08:00 PM, USA: 01:00 PM ET, India: 10:30 PM ET Venue : Jeddah Super Dome

: Jeddah Super Dome Streaming: Peacock (USA), WWE Network (Elsewhere)

Expand Tweet

Overall, the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring has a very decent card. While the finalists for the King and Queen of the Ring matches are yet to be determined, the event will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Championship among other exciting bouts.

Wrestling veteran suggests WWE Superstar must return at King and Queen of the Ring

In the last year or so, WWE has seen many fantastic PLEs take place. While some of them contained brilliant matches, others had fantastic returns which received plenty of cheers from wrestling fans. Recently, a wrestling veteran suggested Uncle Howdy should return at King and Queen of the Ring.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia would be the perfect place for Uncle Howdy's return. Mantell said that it would be great because the crowd would be big and also responsive. He said:

"Would be a great place to have it. Well, I don’t know. I think that would be the perfect spot to have him. Now, you got the video of it. You go it now. Take it back with you. It will be a big crowd, responsive crowd. He would look great in that big stadium. So we’ll see." [From 39:07 onwards]

At King and Queen of the Ring, it will be interesting to see if what Mantell said comes to be. If Uncle Howdy does return at the event, one can only imagine the pop he would get.