When did WWE SmackDown star Logan Paul launch Prime drink?

Logan Paul and KSI’s joint venture, the Prime line of drinks, is a highly popular hydration brand in the states. The WWE SmackDown star has partnered with some big companies to market his brand. He recently achieved arguably the biggest milestone to this effect yet.

The formation of Prime drink was collectively announced by the two social media influencers during a live Instagram feed on February 2, 2022. The hydration brand became the official sports drink of both Ultimate Fighting Championship and football club Arsenal, in 2023.

As of March 8, 2024, Prime is the official hydration brand for WWE’s premium live events. Logan Paul broke the big news live on WWE SmackDown this week. Beginning with WrestleMania XL, Prime will be the center of the ring sponsor for the sports entertainment juggernaut’s monthly PLEs.

The United States Champion also brought KSI with him to deliver the blockbuster announcement. Things, however, quickly turned ugly for the rivals-turned-friends-turned-business partners following the arrival of a certain Viper.

What happened after Randy Orton confronted Logan Paul & KSI on WWE SmackDown?

KSI emerged from the crowd to join Logan Paul following The Maverick’s blockbuster announcement regarding Prime becoming the official sports drink of WWE. Randy Orton’s music hit and the two men immediately were on their guard.

The Viper, however, tricked the duo by emerging from the ringside. Orton attempted an RKO on Paul but failed to take him out with the move. The United States Champion rushed out of the ring, leaving his business partner KSI alone with The Legend Killer.

Orton took advantage of the moment to put away the YouTuber-turned-boxer with an RKO. Paul would show up later to try and take out both Orton and Kevin Owens following their tag team match against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The United States Champion tried to hit Orton with a pair of brass knuckles but The Viper stopped him in his tracks. Orton tried to hit Paul with his own brass knuckles only for The Social Media Megastar to evade the attack, seemingly planting seeds for a triple threat match between the three men at WrestleMania XL.

