When is WWE Speed set to debut? Where and how to watch

After months of anticipation, WWE Speed is now set to make its official debut. The Stamford-based company has made this announcement with a Twitter(X) post in which Corey Graves is seen hyping the upcoming WWE show.

In addition, the company has disclosed that WWE Speed is now set to make its official debut on April 3, 2024, and fans can witness this premiere exclusively from the promotion's official Twitter(X) account.

Additionally, Graves mentioned this as "a sprint to the finish line" and affirmed that the matches taking place on WWE Speed will have a time limit of three minutes. The stars competing in these matches will have to use all their strength and cunning to defeat their opponents in three minutes or less.

Not only this, but Corey Graves also declared that a tournament will take place on April 3, 2024, to crown the inaugural Speed Champion. However, the participants of this inaugural tournament are yet to be disclosed by the company.

Who is expected to win WWE Speed's inaugural championship?

Since the official announcement of WWE Speed, fans have shared mixed responses to the upcoming show. Amid this, Cedric Alexander has teased himself winning the inaugural WWE Speed Championship on April 3, 2024. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion made this tease through his official Twitter(X) account.

Alexander reposted WWE's official speed announcement along with a gif from the movie Talladega Nights, in which Will Farrell's character states, "If you're not first, you're last."

So it seems like Alexander is also gunning to become the inaugural champion of the new show.

Ricochet is also in a favorable position to emerge as the Speed Champion on April 3, 2024. The One and Only is already a former United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, NXT North American Champion, and more, so it would not be surprising to see him claim the gold in this new format.

NXT's Axiom is also another candidate who could claim the inaugural Speed Championship. The 26-year-old star has impressed fans with his exceptional in-ring skills, and making him the champion would indeed provide the Stamford-based promotion an opportunity to elevate his position on the main roster.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on April 3, 2024, and who will be crowned the inaugural Speed Champion, especially considering that we are just over a week away from WrestleMania 40.

