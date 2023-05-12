When WWE Hall of Famer said they had a "crush" on Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon was involved in some of the highest-profile female WWE storylines of the 2010s, most notably her feud with Brie Bella. The Bella Twin, now known as Brie Garcia, once broke character to reveal her true feelings about her former on-screen rival.

In 2014, McMahon was one of WWE's top villains. Alongside her husband Triple H, she ran RAW and SmackDown as a member of The Authority. Once the heel faction's storyline with Daniel Bryan ended, McMahon turned her attention to the current AEW star's wife, Brie.

Speaking to the Miami Herald in May 2014, Brie revealed that she had a "girl crush" on McMahon:

"I have to say I have like a girl crush on her. She is just an amazing woman. She is so talented and with the way she is with all the charities to represent WWE. Then she can put that all aside when she gets to that ring. It's just insane to me. I just really admire her, and it has been a lot of fun to work with her and learn from her. I've really enjoyed it."

Brie was talking in the build-up to Payback 2014, an event that featured a major development in her storyline with The Authority. The former Divas Champion "quit" WWE after McMahon threatened to fire her. She also slapped her then-boss in the face.

What happened when Brie Bella faced Stephanie McMahon?

After an 11-year in-ring absence, Stephanie McMahon defeated Brie Bella in one of the marquee matches at SummerSlam 2014.

Nikki Bella, now known as Nikki Garcia, looked set to help Brie when she entered the ring to confront McMahon. In a surprising twist, Nikki attacked her sister to help the Authority member win the match.

The storyline led to a one-on-one bout at Hell in a Cell 2014, where Nikki defeated Brie. Per the stipulation, the latter was forced to become her sister's personal assistant for 30 days as a punishment.

