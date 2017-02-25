Where are they now? 8 WWE Superstars that were released in 2016

Catching up with the forgotten 8 of 2016!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 10:36 IST

It was certainly “bad news” when we heard that Barrett was leaving!

For quite some time now, WWE fans have grown used to the annual purge of the roster, so-to-speak. Each year, usually shortly after Wrestlemania, WWE releases a number of Superstars from their respective contracts.

For some, the writing has been on the wall, while others may appear to be blindsided by the news of their termination from the company.

Then there are some who actually want out of their contract, for one reason or another. They might be unhappy with their creative progress, or lack thereof, or they could just be ready for a lifestyle change, in which case a mutual separation is best for all parties involved.

No matter the surrounding circumstances, this day, now infamously known as WWE’s “Black Friday,” is going to come around, it’s just a matter of which talent is not making sense to keep around from an economical standpoint.

After all, this may be entertainment, but it is still a business, which means the shareholders still expect to make a profit when it’s all said and done.

WWE’s Black Friday is a very tense time for the Superstars on the main roster, as well as those on NXT’s roster. Despite not making it to a Raw or Smackdown roster just yet, those guys and gals are getting paid, and if they are not performing up to standards, they too will be wished well on their future endeavours.

This past year, the WWE Universe was shocked to learn of the Superstars who were released, most notably, Damien Sandow and Wade Barrett. Many of us, the common fans, look at the current roster with disbelief, knowing there were plenty of others who should have been cut way before Sandow or Barrett.

With that said, we weren't there and we don't know the details of why they were let go, so it’s best to give things time to develop. Eventually, everything will come to light, and will maybe make some sort of sense.

For instance, Wade Barrett’s release was a mutual ordeal, where he simply got burnt out. Wade wanted to return home for a while, possibly focus on some of his acting opportunities, and just unwind. Fortunately, Barrett departed on good terms, so who knows, maybe one day he will return!

On May 6, 2016, there was a press release published on WWE.com, stating that the company had released 8 WWE Superstars.

The column read: “WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstars Damien Sandow, King Barrett, Santino Marella, Cameron, Hornswoggle, Alex Riley, El Torito and Zeb Colter as of Friday, May 6, 2016. WWE wishes the best in all of their future endeavours.”

WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstars King Barrett and Damien Sandow as of Friday, May 6, 2016. https://t.co/bo5sQmIe75 — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2016

In this article, we will take a look at each of these 8 former WWE Superstars and see if we can catch up with what they’re doing today. Are they still wrestling? Have they retired from the entire industry? What do they have planned for their future?

We will attempt to answer those questions and more, as we take a look at the 8 Superstars who were released on May 6, 2016, and find out exactly what they're up to these days.

#8 Cameron

She was not much more than just a pretty face, unfortunately

Cameron was a participant in the 2011 revival edition of WWE Tough Enough. Oddly enough, Cameron didn’t make it very far into the competition. In fact, she was the FIRST person eliminated on the show! The FIRST, yet she still, somehow, landed a WWE contract?

Over the course of Cameron’s career, she never accomplished much of anything worth mentioning.

I know that sounds horrible, but Cameron seemed as if she really had no desire whatsoever to ever improve. Her claim to fame was her role on the hit reality television series Total Divas. As far as her in-ring career went, Cameron never did much outside of dancing for Brodus Clay, as one-half of The Funkadactyls.

After being released from the WWE, Cameron decided to retire from in-ring action, opting to focus on several personal desires she had, including her music career, as well trying to get noticed for potential acting gigs.

While she has essentially retired from wrestling, Cameron still finds time to appear at the occasional wrestling convention, such as WrestleCon and others similar to that event.