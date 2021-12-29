Bayley is one of the most talented women to ever compete in WWE. She played a vital role in providing the company with the best possible content during the pandemic era.

However, we haven't seen Bayley for quite some time now. Considering she used to be a full-time competitor, fans constantly wonder about her whereabouts.

Where is Bayley now?

Bayley is currently recovering from injury. The former Women's Champion was injured before the Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view in July 2021.

She suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center and is expected to be out of action for about nine months. Looking at that, she will seemingly return around April 2022.

Did Bayley hint at an early WWE return?

The Role Model has made sure that her presence is felt even while out of action. She regularly interacts with fans and fellow performers via social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

She recently tweeted a statement that got fans buzzing. In the tweet, she expressed that she wants to wrestle asap.

"Well, I wanna wrestle," said Bayley.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Well, I wanna wrestle Well, I wanna wrestle

She was also recently live on Instagram, where she provided her fans with the status of her recovery.

"Anyway, people are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready," said Bayley.

It's nice to hear that WWE's Role Model is recovering quickly from her injuries. Superstars often lie about their expected return dates, so there might be a chance of her returning sooner rather than later.

Hopefully Bayley returns to WWE before WrestleMania 38 so she can get involved leading up to WrestleMania. She may even return at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view to set up a match at the grandest stage of them all!

What do you think? When will Bayley return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section!

