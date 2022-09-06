Where was Braun Strowman before his return on WWE RAW?

The WWE Universe was left shocked as Braun Strowman emerged on RAW this week. He wasted little time in making an emphatic statement, one that came at the expense of half the tag division.

Strowman interrupted a Fatal Four Way Number One Contenders match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. He laid waste to The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Los Lotharios, and some hapless security guards. It was great to see him back and destroying everything in sight.

Before Monday, the last time fans saw The Monster Among Men was at WrestleMania Backlash 2021. At the event, he lost a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Now that the former Universal Champion is back, fans may be curious to know where he was during his time away from the promotion. If you want to learn where he was and what he was up to before his return, look no further.

While he was away, Braun Strowman debuted at ROH's Final Battle. Along with EC3 and Westin Blake, he formed a stable called Control Your Narrative. On February 17, 2022, he and EC3 founded their own wrestling promotion under the same name. CYN landed a television deal in March and began taping shortly after.

The former Universal Champion has also been a part of multiple independent wrestling events, including NEW Wrestle Fest and GCW Blizzard Brawl.

Braun Strowman's return and what it means

Strowman's return is yet another coup orchestrated by WWE and its new Head of Creative, Triple H. The destruction he left is a sign that they are keen on him. Fans will no doubt want to see him booked strongly in the weeks to come.

The Monster Among Men is the latest in a series of former WWE Superstars returning to the promotion, including the likes of Dexter Lumis and Karrion Kross. With Braun Strowman now part of the company's umbrella, you wouldn't be wrong to dream about more potential returns.

The Monster Among Men is also scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Fans will be keen to know what destruction he will cause on the blue brand.

