Where is Bray Wyatt now?

Bray Wyatt took on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, in a puzzling and underwhelming contest where he came up short. This was thanks to a distraction from Alexa Bliss, who was portrayed as his ally until then.

Many wondered how the Bray Wyatt vs. Alexa Bliss storyline would progress. Unfortunately, Wyatt has been missing from WWE RAW ever since. This has led many fans to wonder where the resident scary man of WWE is.

When will Bray Wyatt return to WWE?

It should be noted that even though he's been missing from WWE television, Bray Wyatt put up a tweet last month. While it was an allusion to the zombies that appeared during the lumberjack match between The Miz and Damian Priest, Bray Wyatt did ask the WWE Universe if they missed him. Is this a hint that he could be coming back to action?

There is no official word on why Bray Wyatt has been away for so long, but it may just be a question of waiting until fans are back in the arena. Creative may also have nothing to do with him and they may be waiting for a way for the Fiend character to evolve and transform into its next avatar, as it has done previosusly.

In an exclusive for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out that he may be dealing with some health issues, but obviously, because of the sensitive nature of the same, he did not delve into it further.

If that is indeed the case, we wish Bray Wyatt all the best and hope that he'll be back in action once again very soon.

Alexa Bliss is still playing her supernatural persona on RAW, and there's certainly a storyline to be explored there. In fact, with a slew of releases from the company, Bray Wyatt's return is absolutely necessary.

Whether he comes back as The Fiend or in one of the many other personas he's donned over the years, Bray Wyatt's return is imminent. There is no timeline yet, but when it comes to Wyatt, expect the unexpected.

