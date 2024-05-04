Where and when can WWE fans watch Backlash France in India? Start time, complete schedule and more

The WWE Universe is less than a day away from witnessing the first-ever France Premium Live Event, Backlash France. This year's Backlash will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. Fans are excited to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for them at this event.

For WWE Universe members in India, here is the complete schedule of when, where, and how to watch this year's Backlash PLE.

What are the timings & streaming details of Backlash France in India?

DATE: May 4th (Saturday), 2024

TIMINGS: This year, Backlash 2024 will emanate live in India starting from 10:30 PM onwards. However, just an hour before that, at 9:30 PM, Indian fans can also tune in for Extraaa Dhamaal, which will feature NXT Superstar and CM Punk's so-called daughter, Cora Jade.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS: Backlash France 2024 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

ONLINE STREAMING DETAILS: WWE Backlash France 2024 can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India. However, a subscription is required to watch the show.

How many matches will take place at Backlash France?

As of now, WWE has officially announced five matches for their France PLE card. Unless there is a last-minute addition to the card, only these five matches will take place on the show.

During the recent Kickoff event in France, Michael Cole confirmed that the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will main-event this PLE. This excites fans, as WWE might have something huge planned for this match.

Down below is the updated match card for the first-ever France PLE

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles - singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso - singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi - triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga - tag team match

It will be intriguing to see what will happen in France when Backlash 2024 takes place in front of a thunderous crowd.

