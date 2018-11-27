Where can you buy WWE tickets?

WWE's live event tour is in full swing as the year comes to an end and this week is no different. In fact, if anything, this week's WWE touring schedule is back to its hectic routine and you're probably wondering where to get your WWE tickets!

In short, we're going to list out this week's upcoming WWE events and reveal to you where you can buy your WWE tickets! Here's the upcoming touring schedule, with NXT included of course! For those who haven't been to a yellow brand tour, we can assure you that it's one that you must not miss! This week, they're in their home state of Florida.

So without going any further, let's take a look at the WWE touring schedule (with links for WWE tickets).

Thursday, November 29th - WWE NXT Ocala - Tickets

Friday, November 30th - WWE NXT Jacksonville - Tickets

Saturday, December 1st - WWE NXT Tampa - Tickets not yet available

Saturday, December 1st - WWE Live Mexico City - Tickets

Sunday, December 2nd - WWE Live Holiday Tour Boissier City - Tickets/ VIP tickets

WWE's RAW brand returns to Mexico after a while and hardly a day later, they make their way down to Boisser City in Louisiana. It just goes to show how incredibly difficult their schedules truly are.

It's a testament to the fact that they travel so much and are constantly on the road. One night after Boissier City, they're right back to television for RAW. It's undoubtedly an exhausting schedule, with them being on the road day in and day out throughout the year.

They essentially work the whole year round and last year, the superstars had to work for RAW during both Christmas and New Year!

This is just a reminder to you if you ever see WWE superstars, please don't mob them for photos.

