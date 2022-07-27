Where is WWE's Charlotte Flair now?

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming since her defeat to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She lost an I Quit match to Rousey when she, causing her to lose the SmackDown Women's Championship as well.

Flair is yet to make her WWE return since that loss. In her absence, the landscape of SmackDown has changed drastically. Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to fan favorite Liv Morgan, who cashed in on her Money in the Bank contract to become champion for the first time in her career.

However, fans are eager to know where The Queen is at this moment, and when will she return to WWE. If you are wondering about her whereabouts, we have the answer for you right here.

Charlotte Flair was booked to take the loss at WrestleMania Backlash so that she could marry her then-fiancé and former WWE Superstar, Andrade. The two tied the knot on May 27 in a grand wedding function in Mexico. They then embarked on their honeymoon and are currently living their best life together.

Charlotte Flair's potential return to WWE

WWE is yet to announce when The Queen will return to the company. However, there is some news in the form of arena advertising that suggests when her return date will be. The PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, advertised her presence on SmackDown on Friday, August 12.

Taking a look at the venue’s official website, one can see WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey and The Usos confirmed to appear on the show. There are also the words 'plus Charlotte Flair' in the description, suggesting she may return next month.

It could also be a case of The Queen returning at SummerSlam, making a statement and then explaining herself on August 12. WWE is going all-out on making SummerSlam a grand success. The former SmackDown Women's Champion's comeback fits, and they could do with a big name return at the event.

Whatever it is, Flair's return is imminent, and it's only a matter of time before we see her in the ring again. Until then, we hope she has a blast with her husband and loved ones.

