Where did Cody Rhodes meet his wife Brandi? Love story explained amid Paul Heyman's NSFW comments

Cody Rhodes' road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is pretty straightforward, but it heated up big-time on Monday Night RAW this week. Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, made an appearance on RAW, where he crossed all boundaries.

The Wise Man of The Bloodline brought up The American Nightmare's personal family life, claiming he couldn't care for them properly upon winning the Undisputed World Championships. Heyman then added insult to injury by claiming he wasn't a happily married man, implying some heinous suggestions.

By no stretch of the imagination were Heyman's comments suitable for work or the general audience. However, it raised important questions about Cody and Brandi Rhodes' relationship. The real-life, happily married power couple met for the first time in 2011.

Brandi Rhodes revealed that the 37-year-old RAW Superstar initially wasn't into her but quickly became fascinated by the former WWE in-ring announcer. Their love story took a drastically different narrative from the casual soap-opera romantic dramas of the modern-day.

During a tight hug, the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner realized his intimate connection with Brandi Rhodes in the parking lot of the Air Canada Center. Cody Rhodes' wife knew her husband was the "one" when they went to a spooky Halloween Horror Night at Universal Studios.

The couple tied the knot in September 2013, and eight years later, they had their first daughter, Liberty Runnels.

Cody Rhodes will have the biggest night of his career at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Why is Paul Heyman making things so personal for Cody Rhodes? The American Nightmare has remained respectful towards the cunning mastermind, calling him "Mister Heyman." However, Rhodes promised The Wise Man that he would make Roman Reigns pay.

Dusty Rhodes' son wants to complete his remarkable and inspirational comeback story. Cody was always destined for a bright future in the industry, and through sheer hard work and determination, his moment is on the horizon.

The Tribal Chief's days atop the WWE mountain are numbered thanks to a ferocious and resilient challenger, backed by a supportive family, who has come calling for him.

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes' wife will be at ringside to cheer The American Nightmare on at WrestleMania. She has supported him through thick and thin, and it would be a heart-warming moment for the power couple to witness Rhodes' coronation together.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes