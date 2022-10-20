Where was Dwayne Johnson born and what is his ethnicity?

Dwayne Johnson is arguably the most searched celebrity in the world. His life is inspiring and could one day make a wonderful film. However, few people know how the journey of the Great One started.

The Rock was born on May 2, 1972 in Hayward, California. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson and Ata Maivia, the adopted daughter of Peter Maivia.

The former WWE Champion has a mixed family history. His father was a Black Nova Scotian with some Irish ancestry. His mother, however, is Samoan. The Rock spent part of his childhood in Hawaii before returning to the United States.

The People's Champion attended several schools, with his family moving around throughout his early life. He played football at the University of Miami for four years with the aim of making a career in the sport. Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately, he was unsuccessful.

In 1996, Johnson joined WWE and the rest is history. He became one of the greatest superstars of the Attitude Era and is now one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. He has also made investments in film, tequila, ice cream, American football and sportswear.

Does Dwayne Johnson want an executive role in the WWE?

Dwayne Johnson comes from a decorated lineage of pro wrestlers. The sport is in his blood and he understands the industry inside out. He also happens to be good friends with WWE co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, Dwayne Johnson was asked if he would like to take on an executive role with the company. He revealed that he has spoken about this to Khan multiple times, but is still unsure if wants to take up that role.

Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana [Johnson’s tequila brand]. I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I’m not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure.”

Dwayne Johnson joining could help the company in more than one way. He is a former WWE superstar and could help youngsters at the performance center as a mentor or a coach. He has also shown that he can be a great businessman with all the endeavors he's currently finding success in.

Whether he wears a suit in the boardroom or a tracksuit at the Performance Center, Dwayne Johnson will be an asset to the company.

