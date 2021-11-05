Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood's highest paid actors and has made a name for himself in WWE and in cinemas.

He is known as The Rock to pro-wrestling fans, and always generates an electric atmosphere wherever he appears.

Born in Hayward, California, Dwayne is part of the famous Anoa'i family tree, who have been in professional wrestling for generations. His father, Rocky Johnson, is a WWE Hall of Famer.

So where did Dwayne Johnson grow up? Even though born in Hayward, he did not grow up there. He lived in New Zealand for a short time with his mother's family before moving back to the USA. He resided in Charlotte, Hamden, Honolulu, Nashville and Bethlehem.

Alongside Tony Atlas, Johnson was one half of the first ever black WWF tag team champions.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest In Power, Rocky 🙏 Terrible news breaking tonight. WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of @TheRock , has sadly passed away, aged 75.Alongside Tony Atlas, Johnson was one half of the first ever black WWF tag team champions.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest In Power, Rocky 🙏 Terrible news breaking tonight. WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of @TheRock, has sadly passed away, aged 75.Alongside Tony Atlas, Johnson was one half of the first ever black WWF tag team champions.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest In Power, Rocky 🙏 https://t.co/tnplMM5AwW

Dwayne Johnson's life story came to life on NBC's Young Rock show, a sitcom that focused on the life of The Rock. He spoke about the season with ET Online, wishing his father could have seen the show:

"I really wish he could've seen this because my dad worked so hard as a professional wrestler at a time when pro wrestling was not the big global entity that it is today where guys and girls are making a lot of money and the company's doing very well. It was a much different time. He trailblazed as one of the first Black wrestlers in the world of pro wrestling and so he had a long, hard road, and a journey, and we had a complicated relationship that was full of tough love. But there was love there and this would be something that he would be proud of." Dwanye Johnson said. (h/t ET Online)

In a rather interesting story from Dwayne Johnson's childhood, at a younger age, he was often confused with a girl:

"I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair." He said. (h/t Republic World)

When did Dwayne Johnson make his first film?

Caroline @Carolin92463477 THE MUMMY RETURNS .....DWAYNE JOHNSON THE MUMMY RETURNS .....DWAYNE JOHNSON https://t.co/gChA3WTlaf

Dwayne Johnson made his first film debut in 2001 starring in the adventure movie The Mummy Returns. Johnson played "The Scorpion King", one of the main characters.

The movie drew $435 million at the box office and kickstarted the movie career of The Great One.

