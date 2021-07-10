To say that Hulk Hogan is a wrestling legend would be an understatement. The Hulkster was Vince McMahon's first poster boy and led WWF/E through the wrestling boom of the 1980s.

While many believed that Hulk Hogan had reached his career's peak, the two-time Hall of Famer proved all critics wrong by joining WWE's arch-rival WCW and forming the legendary New World Order faction. This complete change in gimmick led to Hollywood Hulk Hogan becoming a 6-time WCW World Heavyweight champion. He also holds the record for the longest reign with the title. He once again proved his critics wrong by making his return to Vince McMahon's wrestling behemoth, having memorable feuds with the likes of The Rock and Randy Orton.

However, things went downhill for Hulk Hogan when racist comments of his surfaced online. While the legend's career has been on a downward spiral since then, his public apologies have allowed him to bounce back and return to WWE for multiple appearances. Hulk Hogan was last seen at WrestleMania 37, hosting the wrestling extravaganza with Titus O'Neil.

So, where does Hulk Hogan live now?

Hulk Hogan's current residence

While the Hulkster used to live in a massive 17,000 square foot mansion named Bellair Manor, a messy divorce with ex-wife Linda Hogan almost forced the wrestling legend into bankruptcy, which led to him selling Bellair Manor.

Hulk Hogan shifted to 1040 Eldorado Ave. in Clearwater, Florida in 2012 and has been residing there ever since. Purchased for a whopping $3.3 Million, Hulk Hogan's current residence is only 22 miles away from Tampa Bay, the location for WrestleMania 37. The proximity of his residence from the Raymond James Stadium could have played a role in Hulk Hogan's presence at this year's wrestling extravaganza.

What's next for Hulk Hogan?

While the wrestling legend has stated multiple times that he wants to have one final match in WWE, it seems that this wish won't be fulfilled, given how disastrous the match between fellow long time veterans The Undertaker and Goldberg turned out in 2019. Hulk Hogan is currently working as a consultant for his biopic, an untitled film that will see Chris Hemsworth play the lead role.

