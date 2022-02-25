Nikkita Lyons made her WWE debut on NXT 2.0 this past week, colliding with Kayla Inlay in a singles match. Nikkita showcased her impressive offense as she overcame Kayla in just four minutes.

One of the main talking points coming out of her match was her unique pin. Rather than a standard cover, Lyons opted to do the splits over her opponent for the three count and the win.

This isn't the first time Nikkita has been seen in WWE programming. She made two appearances on 205 Live in December 2021 and January 2022 respectively. Lyons was defeated by Amari Miller in her first outing but managed to pick up a victory over Erica Yan in her second.

Before signing with Vince McMahon's company, Lyons - real name Faith Jefferies - worked as a multi-talented entertainment professional, author, and MMA fitness coach.

In August 2021, the 22-year-old attended a WWE tryout in Las Vegas, where she currently resides. Lyons impressed the company enough to be offered a developmental contract.

So where did Nikkita Lyons wrestle before WWE?

Nikkita performed for WOW - Women of Wrestling between 2018 and 2019. She wrestled under the name Faith The Lioness and faced the likes of Tessa Blanchard, The Beast and Reyna Reyes.

Nikkita Lyons comments on her WWE NXT 2.0 debut

Following her victory on NXT 2.0, Nikkita spoke with WWE's YouTube channel for a digital exclusive about her feelings and reaction to the contest:

"I feel overwhelmed and excited and grateful and I'm absolutely blessed and happy to be here everything in my life has been leading up to this moment. And you know your girl Nikki Lyons is here so I can throw your gear because she is nervous but I'm just extremely grateful and Nikkita Lyons is taking over. Let's get it." (h/t Sacnilk)

It has not been determined when Lyons could next appear on NXT 2.0. However, there's already plenty of anticipation on social media to see both her and her unique pinfall once again.

