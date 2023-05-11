Where did Randy Orton meet his second wife Kim? Unbelievable story of their link up

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars and has a huge fandom across the globe. He’s had a massively successful career over more than twenty years and is definitely on track to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

However, WWE isn’t only where he gained fame, money, and stardom, but it’s also where Randy Orton met his second wife and love of his life, Kim Marie Kessler. Their love story is nothing short of a fairy tale!

It so happens that back in 2012, The Viper was performing at a live event for WWE. During the show, he met eyes with a woman in the crowd. Furthermore, Orton continued to glance back at her while he was in the ring. She was none other than his now-wife, Kimberly Kessler.

Following the event, Orton approached Kim and asked her out to a diner post the show, and they did.

During their meet-up, both of them discussed children, careers, and other aspects of their lives. This was when Randy Orton knew he wanted to be with her, and the rest is history!

Randy Orton was on Kim Kessler’s mind years prior to meeting him

Interestingly, Kim Kessler had a major crush on Randy Orton for years before meeting him in person, and her three sons from her previous relationship were huge fans of Orton. During WWE’s Table for 3, Kessler revealed how she felt before meeting him.

"I went to a show. I knew he [Randy Orton] was gonna be there and like in my mind three years before I met him I would always say to everybody like 'Oh God, if we ever made out that's it, he is gonna fall in love with me. That was like my thing. I say 'I put it in in the universe and it gave me my thing,'" said Kim.

The duo tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to five children (Kessler’s three sons from her previous relationship, Orton’s daughter from his last relationship, and the couple have a daughter together).

WWE @WWE Kim Orton shares details about her unique first encounter with @RandyOrton on a new Table for 3. Kim Orton shares details about her unique first encounter with @RandyOrton on a new Table for 3. https://t.co/DMEKOwrU93

There are several social media clips that show the fun-loving husband and father The Apex Predator is. He’s extremely different from the character he plays in the ring, which shows how dedicated he is to his work and family! It’s not easy to juggle two completely different characters every day.

Poll : 0 votes