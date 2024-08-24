Where is Roman Reigns? Likely reason behind his absence on WWE SmackDown

The recent episode of WWE SmackDown featured significant storyline developments, but Roman Reigns was notably absent. The Original Tribal Chief's absence has sparked curiosity among fans about his whereabouts.

Notably, Roman was viciously attacked by the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline last week on the Friday Night Show, and the Triple H-led creative team has seemingly written off the former Universal Champion from television to emphasize the impact of that beatdown.

This move not only solidifies Solo and his men as vicious heels, but it also allows WWE to set up Reigns’ next return.

Additionally, if the company had not written him off last week, they might have been forced to include the Original Tribal Chief in the match card for Bash in Berlin. However, with this storyline in place, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut can now stretch Reigns' return until Bad Blood 2024.

Who will Roman Reigns face in his first match since WrestleMania XL?

Following his return, Roman Reigns will likely face Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood 2024 instead of Solo Sikoa. WWE might opt for The Samoan Werewolf over Sikoa as the Original Tribal Chief's first opponent since WrestleMania 40 to preserve the Reigns vs. Sikoa showdown for a later date.

The company teased a showdown between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns last week, as The Samoan Werewolf took out the former Shield member with ruthless disdain. After his return, Reigns could challenge Fatu to a match at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

Notably, the Bad Blood PLE will take place on October 5, 2024. Hence, it gives WWE plenty of time to book Roman's return to television and his eventual match with Solo's Enforcer, Jacob Fatu, at the marquee event.

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books the ongoing Bloodline saga in the coming weeks.

