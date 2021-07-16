Where is SmackDown this week?

WWE is finally returning in front of a live audience on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown!

The show is packed and looks like an exciting go-home show before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this weekend.

SmackDown will kick off WWE's return to live audiences away from the ThunderDome. This week's SmackDown episode is taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

What will happen in this week's episode of SmackDown?

Three major matches are scheduled for this week's SmackDown episode.

Roman Reigns will team up with Jey and Jimmy Uso to face Edge and The Mysterios. The six-man tag team match will see Edge and the Tag Team Champions return to in-ring action to take on The Bloodline. With Edge challenging for the Universal title at Money in the Bank, the match will be quite significant to see who heads into the pay-per-view with the most momentum.

For the first time since Edge got stacked and pinned in front of thousands of fans @WrestleMania and before the Mysterios lose their titles at #MITB…



MY @WWE Universe gets to see and acknowledge their #TribalChief live and in person on #Smackdown https://t.co/zxbKe6cXOo — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 15, 2021

Meanwhile, a Fatal Fourway Match has also been scheduled ahead of the Money in the Bank event. The four SmackDown competitors in the ladder match will face each other in a match on this week's episode of the Blue brand.

Big E, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens have all worked hard to earn their spot and will look to head into the pay-per-view with the most momentum.

Finally, a championship will be on the line this week on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair was supposed to face Bayley at Money in the Bank. An unfortunate injury during training left Bayley out of action. She will be missing from action for nine months. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville announced that Carmella, who was supposed to be a part of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, would instead face Bianca Belair for the title on SmackDown instead.

The Houston crowd in Texas will be the first crowd to see a WWE event live since the start of the pandemic, with the exception of the two nights of WrestleMania 37.

WWE has been trying to bring fans back to the arena for a long time, and with SmackDown they will be hoping to impress this week.

