Where is Stone Cold Steve Austin from?

Stone Cold Steve Austin, the beer swilling rattlesnake, is one of WWE's most popular superstars of all-time. His stock peaked and took WWE to new heights during the Attitude Era in the mid to late 90's.

He is known for his legendary matches with The Rock and his multi-year storylines with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Sadly, Austin had to hang up his boots in 2003, but he still remains ever popular today with the WWE Universe.

Where is Stone Cold Steve Austin actually from?

Before the days of The Ringmaster and 'Stunning' Steve Austin (you can read more about some of Austin's interesting suggested WWE ring names here), the former WWE Champion was raised in Edna, Texas after being born in the city of Austin, Texas. He lived with his mother in Edna, post his parent's divorce.

Of course, Stone Cold Steve Austin became known as the Texas Rattlesnake during his WWE tenure. It was a toast to his Texan roots and was billed from Victoria, Texas, which is the largest city close to Edna.

Steve Austin now currently lives in Nevada at the Broken Skull Ranch 2.0, with the original Broken Skull Ranch being based in Tilden, Texas. Austin purchased the ranch in Nevada in 2018 after selling the original ranch.

Did Steve Austin ever win the WWE Championship in Texas?

Stone Cold Steve Austin won the WWE Championship six times during his run with WWE. It was at WrestleMania X-Seven that Austin won his first championship in front of his home state fans, albeit in controversial circumstances.

At the Reliant Astrodome in Houston, Texas, Stone Cold Steve Austin faced The Rock in the main event for the WWE Championship. Austin had won the Royal Rumble a few months prior to challenging The Rock for the WWE Title at the Show of Shows.

It was during this match that Austin turned heel in front of his home state fans, with help from his all-time arch nemesis, Mr McMahon, to capture the WWE Championship and it shook the WWE Universe. To this day, WrestleMania X-Seven is regarded as the greatest pay-per-view of all time. It featured Mr McMahon facing his son Shane in a Street Fight, a TLC match between Edge & Christian, The Dudley Boys and The Hardy Boyz, and The Undertaker vs. Triple H.

