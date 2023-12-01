Where did Triple H marry Stephanie McMahon? Truth behind their infamous wedding revealed

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tied the knot on October 25, 2003, and are parents to three daughters. Over the years, they have come to be known as WWE’s power couple, and rightfully so.

The Game has contributed massively to the product as a pro wrestler, and now, he is providing excellent WWE shows to the audience as the promotion's Chief Content Officer. On the other hand, Stephanie McMahon has worked relentlessly to push the Women’s Division forward. She stepped down from her role as acting Co-CEO when her father, Vince McMahon, returned in early 2023.

Speaking of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, the duo have been married twice. Once, it was their real wedding in October 2003, and prior to that, it was their wedding as per the storyline in 1999.

It so happened that Stephanie McMahon was supposed to marry the late Test on November 29, 1999. However, Triple H interrupted the wedding and played a video that showed that The Game had taken off with Stephanie McMahon to Las Vegas, where they got married.

In the video, Stephanie McMahon was unconscious, and The Game mimicked her voice. The revelation left Stephanie McMahon in tears while Vince and Shane McMahon remained shocked. The Game even referred to Mr. McMahon as “dad” to add feud to the fire.

Stephanie McMahon sided with Triple H and turned against Vince McMahon

The storyline was essentially putting Vince McMahon against Triple H. As a development, Mr. McMahon revealed if The Game defeated him, he would receive a WWF (now WWE) Championship shot on RAW. In the case of a defeat, the marriage between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon would be annulled.

At Armageddon 1999, The Game secured a victory over Vince in a No Holds Barred match with the help of Stephanie McMahon. She turned against her father and reminded him of the sinister things he had tried with her, including having The Undertaker kidnap her and trying to get them married.

Her first promo as a heel focused on calling out her father and revealing the marriage was a planned event. She married the man her father disliked the most because Vince McMahon had hurt her.

The marriage storyline started to end in 2002 when Stephanie McMahon suggested they renew their vows after sending trouble in paradise. Moreover, she announced that she was pregnant, and Triple H was overjoyed.

At the ceremony segment, Triple H revealed that the marriage was over after he found out Stephanie McMahon had lied about her pregnancy. Finally, the kayfabe marriage ended after he signed the divorce papers.

