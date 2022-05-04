Where to watch the latest Broken Skull Sessions episode with Cody Rhodes as guest?

Cody Rhodes has been announced as the next guest for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. Since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he has simply been the flavor of the month. Fans expect the upcoming episode to be a great watch and answer many questions about The American Nightmare.

Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling and rejoined WWE by appearing as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. In a brilliantly contested match, The American Nightmare picked up the victory.

The man who left WWE in 2016 and the one who resurfaced at 'Mania seems to be two different competitors. Fans will learn a lot more about Rhodes and his changes as he sits down with The Texas Rattlesnake for a chat.

Naturally, the question arises as to where one can watch the latest Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Cody Rhodes. If you are looking for the answer, you have come to the right place.

WWE recently announced that Cody Rhodes will appear as Steve Austin's guest on Broken Skull Sessions on May 6. The episode will be available on Peacock for those in the United States. Meanwhile, the international audience will have to tune into the WWE Network to watch the show.

Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE with a purpose

Fans were upset to see a performer of Rhodes' caliber leave WWE on a whimper back in 2016. However, he only increased his stock outside Vince McMahon's walls, helping build All Elite Wrestling and changing the industry's dynamic.

After Rhodes returned to WWE, he stated that he always wanted to come back and prove a point. He also asserted that he re-signed to do the one thing his family never did, and that is becoming a world champion.

The former Legacy member hails from one of wrestling's royal families. He is especially looking to make his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, proud by winning the top prize in sports entertainment.

With Roman Reigns reigning as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the target is clear for The American Nightmare. However, he is presently caught up in an intense rivalry with WrestleMania 38 opponent Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, whom he will face at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

Rhodes is one of the top babyfaces on RAW and is being booked as a megastar so far. He will be looking to increase his momentum by defeating Rollins and eventually getting into the world championship scene. If and when he becomes world champion, it will arguably be the greatest redemption arc for the world title.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Angana Roy