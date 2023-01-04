Where to watch Wrestle Kingdom 17?

NJPW will present Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the iconic Tokyo Dome in a couple of hours. The event will pay tribute to NJPW founder and legendary wrestler Antonio Inoki, who passed away in 2022. In his honor, the card is absolutely stacked, so make sure to tune in.

What makes Wrestle Kingdom 17 special is the star cast on offer. Top NJPW, AEW, Stardom, PWN, and even WWE stars are set to appear on the show. From Kenny Omega challenging Will Ospreay for the latter's IWGP US Championship to Karl Anderson defending his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga, it should be a clinic of a night.

Naturally, wrestling fans are beyond hyped for the first mega wrestling show of 2023. If you want to watch it, but don't know where to go, we have got you covered.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is available on NJPW's streaming service NJPWWorld. You can watch the show in English or Japanese. The money you will have to stump up for the subcription is equivalent to $7.33 in the United States and £6-£8 in the United KIngdom. The show kicks off at 3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEDT/5 p.m. JST, so make sure you have grabbed your popcorn in time.

Is Sasha Banks set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17?

One of the major talking points heading into Wrestle Kingdom 17 is the rumored appearance of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. She hasn't been seen on the WWE product since her infamous walkout in early 2022. With talks going on about her future, she could be set to show up in NJPW territory.

Banks, to her credit, has been tight-lipped on the whole thing. However, if her recent tweets are anything to go by, they suggest that she is well and truly done with WWE. In a series of tweets, she thanked the company, Vince McMahon, Triple H, William Regal, and the WWE Universe.

The Boss' public thanking of her former employers could mean that she is seeking new pastures. With multiple reports stating that the show will see her involved, we can't wait to watch it. Banks is one of the best wrestlers on the planet, and if NJPW has managed to sign her, it is already the coup of the year.

