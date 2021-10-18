Triple H is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in WWE. His influence both in and out of the ring will have an impact on the business for years to come.

As the Executive Producer of NXT, he led the brand from a small venue at Full Sail University to sold-out arenas. However, the brand has taken a new direction in recent months, rebranding as NXT 2.0 with a new look.

We haven't heard much from him since the rebranding. So where is WWE EVP Triple H now?

On September 8, 2021, WWE.com reported that Triple H had undergone "a procedure" following a cardiac event, due to a genetic heart issue. The procedure took place at Yale New Haven Hospital. He is currently recovering at home.

Triple H gave an update on his recovery on September 21, 2021, thanking everyone for their support:

"I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for Shawn Michaels & all the superstars & crew at NXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon." Triple H tweeted.

There has been no confirmed timetable on when Triple H will return to his duties, or whether he has already returned to work. It should be noted that 'The Game' hasn't tweeted anything since the update.

See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)

The 14-time World Champion is responsible for nurturing many of today's top WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. He will return to his executive duties while guiding the stars of tomorrow.

Has Triple H retired from the ring?

Triple H has 'unofficially' retired from the ring. The Game's last official match was at a house show in Japan in June 2019. He teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat the team of Robert Roode & Samoa Joe.

On the January 12, 2021 episode of RAW, he faced Randy Orton. But this wasn't an "official" match, as there was no referee. Triple H told The Bill Simmons Podcast if he had plans for an in-ring return:

"Right now, zero. I just feel like there's a moment where you go, 'I'm retired', but you're not. I'd rather just not say it and if the right opportunity comes up that everybody believes is right, and I believe I can do it without it falling apart, me or the match, then okay, I would consider it. I am not at a point where I would say, 'Absolutely not, under any circumstances, but probably not that far off," Triple H said. (h/t SportBible)

One last match of Triple H will ensure a proper farewell for the legend. Until then, we wish him all the best on his road to recovery.

