Where is WWE legend The Undertaker now?

The Undertaker is currently retired from the ring in WWE and will be lending his experience training talent at the WWE Performance Center. The Undertaker will also continue to be an ambassador for WWE.

The Deadman brought the curtain down on his in-ring career at Survivor Series pay-per-view in 2020. The event marked a special farewell for The Undertaker, which featured some of his friends and rivals from his career.

The Undertaker told The Wrap following his retirement from the ring:

"I love to teach. Triple H and I have had many conversations about me working with the talent there at NXT, in Orlando at the PC. And I really enjoy that. The product is changing and evolving, but I think there’s a lot of what I bring to the table that is still applicable to the product, and these guys need to hear it and see it from somebody who has made it work. So we’ll see what happens there," The Undertaker said. (h/t Essentially Sports)

He also told Inside The Ropes about his plans to work with talent at the WWE Performance Center:

"One of the things that interest me a lot are paying it forward, meaning working with the talent that’s coming up and trying to give them some of my insight and my experience. Although the product is changing and evolving. I think there are a lot of what I did and aspects of storytelling that’s missing in today’s game. So I think that’s where I think I can be an asset to the guys, guys, and gals, of the next generation." (h/t Essentially Sports)

When was The Undertaker's final match?

The Undertaker's last match was Night One of the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. The match was a cinematic match that was filmed during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Undertaker came out victorious following interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The Phenom's last match in the ring came at the Super Showdown event a few months prior, as he won the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet. He defeated AJ Styles to claim the trophy in Saudi Arabia. R-Truth, Erick Rowan, Bobby Lashley and Andrade all featured in the match.

The Undertaker has had a long and successful career. His character will go down as one of the greatest creations the WWE ever produced. We certainly hope The Deadman is resting in peace during his retirement.

