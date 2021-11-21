WWE Headquarters, better known as Titan Towers, is currently located at 1241 East Main Street in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company has been based at the building since May 1991. It holds many executive offices, including the office of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In March 2019, it was revealed that WWE would be selling and leaving Titan Towers to move to a brand new building. The move was set to take place sometime in 2021 but, due to the pandemic, it was delayed.

So where is WWE's new headquarters?

The company won't be going far. They'll move to a brand new office space at 677 Washington Boulevard, approximately two miles away from Titan Towers.

According to reports, the move will take place in late 2022. When this was initially announced, WWE's Co-President at the time, George Barrios, commented:

"One of the most important elements necessary to execute WWE’s long-term growth strategy is world-class talent collaborating seamlessly to create compelling content. Our workplace initiative will be the foundation to meet these objectives and underpins our ability to deliver long-term value." (h/t WWE.com)

The announcement confirmed that the move "will provide the company with a workspace suited to its growing and evolving workforce. The site in Stamford’s central business district provides greater access from various means of transportation, floor plans which are well-suited to producing video content, and greater flexibility in workplace design."

It's an exciting move for WWE as they continue to expand. Whether internal plans have changed remains to be seen as there has been a shift in positions behind-the-scenes. George Barrios is no longer with the company, and Nick Khan is now spearheading several WWE projects.

Has WWE's headquarters featured on WWE television?

WWE's current headquarters at Titan Towers has featured multiple times on WWE TV.

Most recently, the 2020 men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches took place at the headquarters. The rules were that all WWE superstars had to start from the bottom of the building and work their way to the top. At the top, a ring was set up, with the briefcase suspended above the ring.

The building has also seen Brock Lesnar visit and trash Triple H's office, a commercial for RAW filmed, and also D-Generation-X invading the office to spray paint a huge DX logo.

