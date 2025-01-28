Where is WWE NXT tonight? (January 28, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE NXT will be crucial as the brand continues to build towards the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, which will be held on February 15, 2025. Like most recent editions of the former black-and-gold brand, this episode will also feature some top stars from the main roster.

The upcoming episode of NXT will take place at Center Stage in Atlanta,, Georgia. This mid-size concert complex is famous for hosting the Video Music Channel, but it's worth noting that it also has quite a rich wrestling history.

WCW Saturday Night was taped at Center Stage in Atlanta in the past. In 2018, WWE also held tapings for NXT. In addition to these two giant wrestling promotions, TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Major League Wrestling have all held their shows at the venue.

All in all, this facility is famous for its wrestling heritage, and hence, it will be interesting to see the upcoming episode of NXT. Let us take a detailed look at more information surrounding the January 28 edition of WWE NXT:

WWE NXT: Venue and Timing

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Center Stage

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to watch: Live on CW Network

How to get tickets for tonight's episode of WWE NXT?

Tickets for tonight's episode of WWE NXT at Center Stage in Atlanta can be purchased from Ticketmaster. As of this writing, tickets are available in only the B and D sections of the venue.

The price of tickets in the B section is $120 (two tickets), and the cost of tickets in the D section is $245 (two tickets).

A preview of the upcoming episode of WWE NXT

The upcoming episode of WWE NXT will be nothing short of spectacular. For starters, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend their title against Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. This will be a match worth watching.

Next, from the main roster, Grayson Waller will be hosting The Grayson Waller Effect tonight. The Australian superstar will talk to rising WWE Superstar and current NXT Champion Oba Femi. Many wrestling fans on social media expect this segment to be thoroughly entertaining.

Trick Williams and Wes Lee will be squaring off in a singles match. Another contest worth watching will involve NXT Women's Champion Giulia, who will team up with Bayley to face Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

The NXT Women's North American Championship will also be on the line as Fallon Henley will defend against Shotzi. Here is a look at the announced matches and segments:

Fallon Henley vs. Shotzi – NXT Women's North American Championship match

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) – WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

Giulia & Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Oba Femi joins The Grayson Waller Effect

Overall, the announced matches and segments for tonight's NXT episode look very promising. It will be interesting to see how these matches and segments develop as we approach Vengeance Day on February 15.

