Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1287? (April 19, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will feature numerous exciting matches and appearances along with the fallout of last week's turmoil in The Bloodline.

The April 19, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It has a maximum capacity of up to 19,000 and serves as the home of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and the AFL's Pittsburgh Power.

Several shows from the Stamford-based promotion took place in this arena from RAW, SmackDown, Superstars, and more. It was also the home of the 2014 Royal Rumble and the 2018 Extreme Rules. The last time WWE was in tonight's arena was for the 2023 Payback.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live could purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $25 to $540. The price of two tickets costs $25 to $499.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

As of this writing, three matches are advertised for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode in Pennsylvania, and all of them are related to the company's top golds in each division.

For the women's division, the new Women's Championship will be facing her first challenger for the title, Naomi. Both women bonded over in the past for going against Damage CTRL, but tonight, they will face each other on the opposite sides of the ring.

LA Knight and AJ Styles will also attempt to get involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship tonight. Both men have heavily feuded en route to WrestleMania XL, but they will meet again tonight to determine who will challenge Cody Rhodes for the belt.

Finally, the tag team division will also see a massive four-way match on the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode. The teams of Street Profits, New Catch Republic, Legado Del Fantasma, and Authors of Pain will go head-to-head to determine who will challenge Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for the brand's tag team titles.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa seemed to have taken his role as The Tribal Heir seriously by employing a change in the group's lineup. After attacking Jimmy Uso, he introduced Tama Tonga. It would be interesting to see how the events will progress on tonight's show.