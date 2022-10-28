WWE SmackDown airs tonight, so you are in for a good Friday. Given the hot streak the show has been on, there is a lot of excitement surrounding it this week. We will see some top superstars and some big matches on show during the episode, so make sure to tune in and have a blast.

WWE SmackDown will take place at 8/7c. It is available on FOX and will run for two hours. There are multiple big names advertised, so it seems like an episode you cannot miss a minute of. This close to Crown Jewel, there will be some major developments in that regard as well.

Reading all this, you might want to go see the blue show in person. Once you are done thanking us (or buying us a ticket), you can search for the location it is being held at. If you don't know where the location is, read on instead of Google Maps. And send us a ticket.

WWE SmackDown will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It is an illustrious venue for wrestling, and we are sure Triple H and team will give us a show to remember.

What will happen on WWE SmackDown?

The advertising for WWE SmackDown has made it hype. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making an appearance ahead of his title match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. He will also be addressing the issues boiling over in The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief will probably give another scolding to Jey Uso, and we are all in for it.

The rest of the show sees Ronda Rousey take part in an open challenge for her SmackDown Women's Championship, Ridge Holland and Butch looking for vengeance against The Bloodline, and Hit Row taking on Legado Del Fantasma alongside a mystery partner in a six-man tag team match.

There may be more surprises this Friday. We can't wait to see what Triple H and company give us tonight. Those of you heading to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, we hope you have a grand time!

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes