Where is WWE SmackDown tonight?(09/12/2022)

WWE SmackDown is set to take place tonight at 8/7 C. It will be the second episode of December and the fourth-last episode of 2022. As such, we can expect a great show, especially considering the hot run of form Triple H and company are on.

WWE SmackDown has some good stuff advertised for this week. From The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to a Kurt Angle appearance, there are plenty of reasons to tune in. Needless to say, we are jealous of the ones who have tickets to the show and are making the trip to see it live.

If you are still undecided, we urge you to go for it. All we ask is for you to not do an R-Truth and end up at the wrong location. We have the right one for you right here.

WWE SmackDown will air from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Superstars like The Usos, Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey, Gunther and Liv Morgan are confirmed to be appearing on the show bar any last-minute decisions.

What can we expect from WWE SmackDown this week?

The December 9, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown promises to be an eventful one. There are some good matches and segments advertised for this week, which should make for a well-spent two hours.

The Usos will be defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Butch. Butch steps in for Drew McIntyre, who revealed that he was not medically cleared to compete on Friday. The Celtic Warrior and his fight buddy will be looking to create history by ending the most dominant tag team title reign in WWE history.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be celebrating his birthday on the show as well. It should be a fun segment that we are sure some obnoxious heel will ruin by intevening. The resulting match and Angle's involvement in it should make for a fun watch. Place your bets on who will play spoilsport for the Olympic Gold Medalist's night.

Throw in a Shotzi-Shayna Baszler fight and appearances by champions like Ronda Rousey and Gunther, and it should be one of the better episodes of the year. Triple H and his team has been on a tear with the blue show as of late, and we are backing them to deliver this week as well.

