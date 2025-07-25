  • home icon
Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (July 25, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:15 GMT
WWE SmackDown
SmackDown airs on USA Network [Image Credit: WWE.com]

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be the penultimate episode of the show before SummerSlam. Fans can expect some major things on the show as the feuds and storyline will shift gears ahead of the spectacle. Tonight's episode will feature a stacked lineup of superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Tiffany Stratton, and Jelly Roll.

The July 25, 2025, episode of SmackDown will take place at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The arena has a capacity of over 19,400, and it serves as the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. However, for tonight's episode, the current setup is reported to have 7,770 seats.

The venue has been a regular spot for wrestling events in Cleveland since 1996. Various episodes of SmackDown and RAW, including WWE's iconic PLEs like SummerSlam 1996, have taken place at the arena. The last time WWE was at the same venue was on February 6, 2025, to host its WWE Main Event.

WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Arena

Time: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who would like to have an immersive experience of the show live in the Rocket Arena can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $76.16 to $1130.50, while two tickets range from $73.78 to $1130.50, subject to availability. Prices can vary depending on the seat location and the event's popularity.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. Cleveland is a popular spot for professional wrestling in the United States. Therefore, WWE usually does not find it difficult to sell out a show in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World.

What to expect from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown?

As of now, WWE has announced two blockbuster matches and a huge segment for tonight's show. After Charlotte Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez last week on WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez tonight ahead of their SummerSlam match for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Moreover, The Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against the new team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. Other than that, Randy Orton and his buddy Jelly Roll are advertised to go face-to-face with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown ahead of their highly anticipated showdown at SummerSlam next weekend.

Apart from these advertised matches and confrontations, fans can expect Cody Rhodes to address the fallout of the chaotic contract signing that happened last week. Also, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton might send a message to her SummerSlam opponent, Jade Cargill, tonight on the show.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

