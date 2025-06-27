Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (June 27, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home edition for the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The show will feature major stars like John Cena, Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, and more. It will see the final build for the feuds and storylines heading into the premium live event.
The June 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It has a crowd capacity of over 25,000 fans for a wrestling event, making it a truly incredible experience. The arena is renowned as the ultimate entertainment hub, having hosted numerous major events in the past.
Tonight's episode of SmackDown will air at a different time as the show will be held in the Middle East. While it will be telecast live in many countries on Netflix, the show will be taped for U.S. fans, who will be able to enjoy it at its usual timeslot.
WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Time: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific Time
Where to get tickets for tonight's show?
The excitement among fans is high as WWE heads to Saudi Arabia to host another big event. Fans can purchase tickets for Friday Night SmackDown on the official website of the WeBook platform, subject to availability.
The prices of the tickets may be inflated due to their high demand as the show is less than 12 hours away. However, the Kingdom Arena is reportedly sold out for tonight's show, with over 25,000 fans expected to attend WWE SmackDown.
What to expect from the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown?
The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown promises to be a blockbuster show, with several major events advertised. Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match. The WWE Tag Team Championship is also on the line as The Wyatt Sicks will battle the reigning champions, the Street Profits.
Zelina Vega will defend her Women's United States Championship against Giulia as this rivalry has reached a new height. The biggest highlight of the show will undoubtedly be the final build-up to the King of the Ring Tournament. Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are expected to be under the same roof before locking horns in the finals of the contest at Night of Champions.
Fans can also expect a chaotic confrontation between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu as the two former stablemates will go against each other this weekend. Another exciting thing to look forward to is what WWE has in store for CM Punk and John Cena on SmackDown, as the two veterans will battle each other one last time at Night of Champions.