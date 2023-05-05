Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (May 5, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The Backlash go-home show of WWE SmackDown is stacked with great matches as well as a couple of highly-anticipated segments. Tonight, Bad Bunny will grace the blue brand for the first time since he got roped into a fight with The Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

May 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, a day before the Backlash event hits the screens. The 18,000 and above seater has been a hub for music concerts. Notable music stars such as Justin Beiber, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry have performed in the arena.

The last premium live event to be held in San Juan was in 2005. Presently, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn along with The Usos are advertised for the blue brand show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Venue/Arena: Coliseo de Puerto Rico

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Wrestling fans interested in watching the SmackDown show from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico can book their tickets via the official website of WWE (redirected to Ticketera). Ticket prices start from $50 to over $500.

Vividseats is another option. WWE SmackDown ticket prices on this website currently range from $100 to over $800. Resale tickets are also included.

The match card for May 5, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown

Two matches are scripted for the upcoming blue brand show. Following the confrontation on last week's SmackDown, where AJ Styles Phenomenal Forearmed Ivar, The Good Brothers will be in action against Viking Raiders. This will be the first time Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action since locking horns with The Bloodline in a dark match in February.

Karrion Kross and Shinsuke Nakamura will enhance their rivalry. Also on the special blue brand show before WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, Cody Rhodes will address his opponent. Below is the current card for the May 5, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Bad Bunny addresses the WWE Universe

Cody Rhodes promo segment

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Karrion Kross vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Given the fact that The Usos are advertised, we might see tensions between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa continue to flare up. Roman Reigns could also have a special message delivered via Paul Heyman.

