Which 3 WWE Superstars did Brock Lesnar mercilessly destroy in his RAW debut 20 years ago?

Twenty years ago, on an episode of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar made his main roster debut by interfering in a title match.

Lesnar is currently the WWE Champion and is possibly the most over superstar in the company. During his first WWE run that lasted two years, he did well for himself. After becoming a major mainstream star courtesy of his UFC run, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and is still going strong a decade later.

On the twentieth anniversary of Lesnar's WWE debut, let's look back at what happened when he made his first appearance on RAW.

Which superstars did Brock Lesnar target during his WWE debut?

On March 18, 2002, WWE presented the RAW after WrestleMania X8. The show boasted a packed card from top to bottom, including a WWE Hardcore title match between Al Snow and Maven.

During the bout's final moments, Spike Dudley came out and launched an attack on both competitors. While Spike was beating up Maven, fans noticed Lesnar, who came out of nowhere. Lesnar began attacking Snow and proceeded to hit an F5 on Maven. He then made short work of Dudley as well. Lesnar then posed in front of the crowd, with Paul Heyman raising his hand.

Check out the full video below:

Due to Lesnar's interference, the match ended in a No Contest. Soon after, Lesnar made his first WWE pay-per-view appearance at Backlash 2002, defeating Jeff Hardy. Twenty-four hours later, he put down Matt Hardy on RAW. Over the next few months, Lesnar dominated a long list of top names. His path of destruction led to a WWE Undisputed title victory over The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. On that night, Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion in history.

Spike Dudley, Maven, and Al Snow aren't wrestling for WWE anymore. On the other hand, Lesnar is still as relevant as ever. He'll headline WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns for a chance to become the Undisputed WWE Champion again.

